More from RBA’s Debelle: No need for negative rates in Australia now

Earlier from Debelle:

top priority is accelerating economic growth

CPI could be negative in the June quarter

sees not much risk of high inflation from any source

expects the economy will pick up from here

feedback is that liquidators are not seeing many bankruptcies at all

but could be a large pipeline of bankruptcies building

I'm gonna go way out on a limb … not … and say yes there will be a large wave of bankruptcies ahead. I recall head of the Dallas Fed in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak saying he wasn't seeing any impact on jobs and not to worry about it. Same sort of thing from Debelle here. Goodness me, these people running policy really need to cultivate some insight.