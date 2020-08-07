More from RBA's Ellis - job support packages will make recovery a little stronger

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Ellis QnA

Earlier:

employment will now not decline as much as forecast

still a pretty weak outlook given the lock restrictions in state of Victoria

forecasts assume a vaccine will not be fully distributed next year

need to get a hold of the virus to get a strong economy, its not a trade off



More still:

Board has not ruled out doing more

have not walked away from our inflation target

may take longer than usual to get inflation back to target

inability of the US control virus is a concern

very worried virus will weigh on growth in the US for some time yet

---

Ellis' comments on job packages after the Federal government overnight confirmed a boost/extension of the jobs package.