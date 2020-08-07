More from RBA's Ellis - job support packages will make recovery a little stronger

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Ellis QnA

Earlier:
  • employment will now not decline as much as forecast
  • still a pretty weak outlook given the lock restrictions in state of Victoria
  • forecasts assume a vaccine will not be fully distributed next year
  • need to get a hold of the virus to get a strong economy, its not a trade off
More still:
  • Board has not ruled out doing more
  • have not walked away from our inflation target
  • may take longer than usual to get inflation back to target
  • inability of the US control virus is a concern
  • very worried virus will weigh on growth in the US for some time yet
---
Ellis' comments on job packages after the Federal government overnight confirmed a boost/extension of the jobs package. 
