More from RBA's Lowe - says again wants government fiscal support

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke earlier:

Q&A now:



Australia has very high participation rate, unemployment not only rate to watch



doing what we can on unemployment, up to government on fiscal policy



says have to be realistic on speed of progress on unemployment rate



seeing some additional govt spending because of bushfires

Headlines via Reuters





Something Lowe might to ponder is if the RBA keeps producing optimistic forecasts and sounding upbeat why would the government bother boosting fiscal support?



















