More from RBA's Lowe - Virus will impact on world economy for years to come
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe has not helped out AUD bears in his comments Monday:
Now he's paying out on the Australian and global economies:
- Says virus will cast a shadow over world economy for some years to come
- Australia economy needs reform
- Australian economy will meander along with mediocre growth without reform
- not concerned that Australia is generating a lot of zombie companies
- says there is a lack of economic dynamism in Australia
- says will be protracted period where people are more risk averse
- does not favour having a target for unemployment like that for inflation