More from RBA's Lowe - Virus will impact on world economy for years to come

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe has not helped out AUD bears in his comments Monday:

Now he's paying out on the Australian and global economies:

  • Says virus will cast a shadow over world economy for some years to come
  • Australia economy needs reform
  • Australian economy will meander along with mediocre growth without reform
  • not concerned that Australia is generating a lot of zombie companies
  • says there is a lack of economic dynamism in Australia
  • says will be protracted period where people are more risk averse
  • does not favour having a target for unemployment like that for inflation
Bolding above mine … yep.

Reserve Bank of Australia Lowe

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose