More from RBA's Lowe - Virus will impact on world economy for years to come

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe has not helped out AUD bears in his comments Monday:

Says virus will cast a shadow over world economy for some years to come

Australia economy needs reform

Australian economy will meander along with mediocre growth without reform

not concerned that Australia is generating a lot of zombie companies

says there is a lack of economic dynamism in Australia

says will be protracted period where people are more risk averse

does not favour having a target for unemployment like that for inflation












