More from RBNZ Gov Orr - monetary policy easing has done as much as it can
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr - earlier headlines here:
Orr was speaking at an event on Thursday, report link is here for more:
- Monetary policy has largely run its easing course globally. In the absence of another demand shock that outpaces supply, monetary policy easing has done as much as it can. That means we're going into a very different inflation and interest rate environment.
The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting is late next month: