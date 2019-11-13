More from RBNZ Gov Orr - monetary policy is effective, see impacts coming through
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference is ongoing, link here:
Earlier comments:
More:
- monetary policy is effective, see impacts coming through
- long-term inflation expectations well anchored
- no urgency to use unconventional mon pol tools
Earlier today:
- RBNZ announce cash rate on hold - surprise decision
- NZD jumps on the 'on hold' RBNZ interest rate decision
- RBNZ leave cash rate on hold - summary of statement