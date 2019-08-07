More from RBNZ's Orr - low interest rates are just as effective as ever

More remarks from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr, who is speaking to a parliament committee

says positive interest rates at low levels are just as effective as ever

in the absence of consumers, businesses or government spending as expected we will have to lower the interest rate further



There are plenty of criticisms about that cutting rates from already low levels is ineffective. Not a New Zealand thing, its all over. Orr disagrees.





