More from RBNZ's Orr - low interest rates are just as effective as ever

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

More remarks from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr, who is speaking to a parliament committee

  • says positive interest rates at low levels are just as effective as ever

  • in the absence of consumers, businesses or government spending as expected we will have to lower the interest rate further

---
There are plenty of criticisms about that cutting rates from already low levels is ineffective. Not a New Zealand thing, its all over. Orr disagrees. 

Earlier:
Yesterday:


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose