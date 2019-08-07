More from RBNZ's Orr - low interest rates are just as effective as ever
More remarks from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr, who is speaking to a parliament committee
- says positive interest rates at low levels are just as effective as ever
-
in the absence of consumers, businesses or government spending as expected we will have to lower the interest rate further
---
There are plenty of criticisms about that cutting rates from already low levels is ineffective. Not a New Zealand thing, its all over. Orr disagrees.
