More from SNB Maechler: US decision on currency list doesn't change policy

SNB Maechler adds comments on Fed

  • SNB conducts policy for Switzerland
  • US decision on currency list doesn't change policy
  • Will end negative rates as soon as possible
  • SNB investing government bonds at 22 countries, 11 currencies
  • Has an eye on climate risks, incorporates them into climate analysis

The SNB is a safe haven currency and not in the EU (with headaches with that at times).  As a result, they have intervened in the past to temper gains in their currency and keep their export led economy from crashing.  
