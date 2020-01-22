More from SNB Maechler: US decision on currency list doesn't change policy
SNB Maechler adds comments on Fed
The SNB is a safe haven currency and not in the EU (with headaches with that at times). As a result, they have intervened in the past to temper gains in their currency and keep their export led economy from crashing.
- SNB conducts policy for Switzerland
- US decision on currency list doesn't change policy
- Will end negative rates as soon as possible
- SNB investing government bonds at 22 countries, 11 currencies
- Has an eye on climate risks, incorporates them into climate analysis