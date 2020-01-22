More from SNB Maechler: US decision on currency list doesn't change policy

SNB Maechler adds comments on Fed

SNB conducts policy for Switzerland

US decision on currency list doesn't change policy

Will end negative rates as soon as possible



SNB investing government bonds at 22 countries, 11 currencies

Has an eye on climate risks, incorporates them into climate analysis



The SNB is a safe haven currency and not in the EU (with headaches with that at times). As a result, they have intervened in the past to temper gains in their currency and keep their export led economy from crashing.