More from the Bank of Japan quarterly report
Bank of Japan quarterly report
- Japan's economy expanding moderately as a trend, though slow down in overseas growth affecting exports, output
- consumer inflation moving in positive territory but remains on week note
- medium – long-term inflation expectations have been more or less unchanged
- Japan inflation to gradually accelerate toward 2%
- risks are skewed toward downside for economy, prices
- Japan's economy sustaining momentum for hitting 2% inflation, but momentum lacking strength
- Japan's economy likely to continue expanding as a trend
- no sign so far of excessively bullish expectations and asset markets, financial institutions activities
- prolonged downward pressure on financial institutions profits from low rates could destabilize financial system
- risk of financial system destabilizing not big for now as financial institutions have sufficient capital bases
