More from the Bank of Japan quarterly report

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan quarterly report

  • Japan's economy expanding moderately as a trend, though slow down in overseas growth affecting exports, output
  • consumer inflation moving in positive territory but remains on week note
  • medium – long-term inflation expectations have been more or less unchanged
  • Japan inflation to gradually accelerate toward 2%
  • risks are skewed toward downside for economy, prices
  • Japan's economy sustaining momentum for hitting 2% inflation, but momentum lacking strength
  • Japan's economy likely to continue expanding as a trend
  • no sign so far of excessively bullish expectations and asset markets, financial institutions activities
  • prolonged downward pressure on financial institutions profits from low rates could destabilize financial system
  • risk of financial system destabilizing not big for now as financial institutions have sufficient capital bases
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose