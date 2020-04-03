More from the PBOC: Virus shock to China's economy is temporary

The news conference at the People's Bank of China switching over to the economy

won't allow credit crunch or flood of credit

must ensure m2, loans grow slightly faster than nominal GDP

virus shock to China's economy is temporary

China eco performance in March to be better than February

virus effects haven't exceeded 2008 crisis yet

can't say how large effect of virus will be on global economy

Also that the Bank has ample policy tools available.





Optimism from the PBOC, but is it misplaced? Export performance is going to hurt while other countries struggle to regain economic momentum.





more to come