More from the RBNZ - economic outlook still highly uncertain

RBNZ says the funding for lending programme (FLP) unchanged

says economic activity in New Zealand slowed over the summer months

says planned trans-Tasman travel arrangements should support incomes and employment (i.e. this is 'travel bubble' with Australia)

says medium-term inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus.

says extent of the dampening effect of the government's new housing policies on house price growth will take time to be observed

outlook remains highly uncertain

reduced government bond issuance was placing less upward pressure on new Zealand government bond yields and providing less scope for LSAP purchases

business credit growth and investment remains subdued

government's new housing policies are likely to dampen house price growth

committee judged the medium-term outlook for growth as broadly similar to the scenario presented in the February .

increase in bank lending rates would be premature given the current economic outlook

committee noted evidence that near-term price increases are likely

will see headline inflation exceed 2 percent for a period

impact on inflation from supply chain disruptions and oil price increases to be temporary.

the committee's initial assessment is that stimulatory monetary policy is playing a role in lifting house prices

other factors are also influencing house prices



