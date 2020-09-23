More from the RBNZ on their policy decision today

Reserve Bank of New Zealand posts earlier:

members agreed monetary policy will need to provide significant economic support for a long time to come

members also agreed they are prepared to provide additional stimulus

members agreed a lower OCR would be complementary to its other monetary policy tools, and that it was prepared to lower the OCR to provide additional stimulus if required

committee endorsed staff advice to continue front-loading purchases under asset purchase programme,

committee agreed that providing term funding at rates near the OCR via an FLP would lower funding costs, borrowing costs

committee reaffirmed that a funding for lending programme (FLP), a lower or negative OCR, purchases of foreign assets, and interest rate swaps remain under consideration

the committee maintained its view that a package of an FLP and a lower or negative OCR could provide an effective way to deliver additional monetary stimulus

outlook for inflation and employment remained subdued

there is substantial uncertainty about the future spread of COVID-19 both domestically and globally, and how economic, health, and social activity will adapt

some members noted it is harder to estimate what the maximum sustainable level of employment is under these conditions

committee reached a consensus to hold rate, maintain LSAP programme of max nz$100 bln by June 2022

also reached consensus to direct the bank to prepare to have an FLP ready to deploy before the end of calendar year







More, these from the minutes (Headlines via Reuters)