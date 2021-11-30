More from Yellen: We are seeing inflation all around developing world
Testimony continues for Yellen/Powell
ON inflation Yellen says:
- We are seeing inflation all around developing world
- we've seen a shift in spending from services and toward goods
- also seeing a reduction in labor supply because of health concerns/childcare disruptions
- over time infrastructure inflation will reduce inflationary pressures
Powell:
- if you took out inflation from durable goods, would be a substantially lower level if inflation
- we expect inflation pressures to subside in the second half of 2022, but there are a tremendous in certainties around forecasts
- Conditions of reaching 2% inflation and achieving above 2% inflation for some time have been met