More from Villeroy - level of ECB rates and time horizon of measures - both matter

Head of the BDF and ECB board member Villeroy speaking in Tokyo

  • says what matters is not only level of ECB's key short-term rates but time horizon of policy measures
  • monetary, macro-prudential policies have traditionally been guided by separation policies, but soft coordination may be more promising than a strict one
  • Brexit is and remains bad news for everybody but above all for British economy
  • Countries with high public debt should make their public finances more growth friendly

