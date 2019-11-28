Coming Up!
More from Villeroy - level of ECB rates and time horizon of measures - both matter
Head of the BDF and ECB board member Villeroy speaking in Tokyo
ForexLive
says what matters is not only level of ECB's key short-term rates but time horizon of policy measures
- monetary, macro-prudential policies have traditionally been guided by separation policies, but soft coordination may be more promising than a strict one
- Brexit is and remains bad news for everybody but above all for British economy
- Countries with high public debt should make their public finances more growth friendly
