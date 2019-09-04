More from Williams: Still data to come before Fed decision

Comments from Williams:

  • There are more economic data and geopolitical uncertainties before deciding on Fed's next move
  • Fed will not be swayed by political factors
  • Expects consumer spending to moderate to a more sustainable rate
  • Yield curve inversion is a market indicator of risk but we base policy on data for real economy
  • Strong labor market would help lift inflation to Fed's 2% goal
  • Expects US economy to grow above trend at 2.0-2.5% in 2019 despite low business investment and trade uncertainty
These comments are a hint that he's undecided but the Fed has shown time and time again that it will be bullied by markets.

