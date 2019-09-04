More from Williams: Still data to come before Fed decision

There are more economic data and geopolitical uncertainties before deciding on Fed's next move

Fed will not be swayed by political factors

Expects consumer spending to moderate to a more sustainable rate

Yield curve inversion is a market indicator of risk but we base policy on data for real economy

Strong labor market would help lift inflation to Fed's 2% goal

Expects US economy to grow above trend at 2.0-2.5% in 2019 despite low business investment and trade uncertainty



These comments are a hint that he's undecided but the Fed has shown time and time again that it will be bullied by markets.

