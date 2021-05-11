More Harker: 3% inflation is about the maximum he would like to see
Fed's Harker in a virtual event
Some additional comments from Feds Harker:
- 3% inflation is about the maximum he would like to see
- Fed has the tools to deal with inflation that is accelerating
- Inflation expectations are not unanchored
- We need to invest in our infrastructure to keep the economy going
- There are going to be bumps on the restart of the economy
- Supply shortages will get fixed
- unemployment benefits may be playing a role in employment
- there may be skills and location mismatch between jobs and workers\
- some people dropped out of the labor force because of school closures