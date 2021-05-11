More Harker: 3% inflation is about the maximum he would like to see

Fed's Harker in a virtual event

Some additional comments from Feds Harker:
  • 3% inflation is about the maximum he would like to see
  • Fed has the tools to deal with inflation that is accelerating
  • Inflation expectations are not unanchored
  • We need to invest in our infrastructure to keep the economy going
  • There are going to be bumps on the restart of the economy
  • Supply shortages will get fixed
  • unemployment benefits may be playing a role in employment
  • there may be skills and location mismatch between jobs and workers\
  • some people dropped out of the labor force because of school closures

