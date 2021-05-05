More headlines from Mester: Progress in labor market does not meet Fed's goals

Feds Mester headlines just keep on coming

progress in labor market does not meet Feds goals



some labor market imbalances may be resolved as vaccinations increase and more schools open and some employers raise wages



some labor market indicators will not return to pre-pandemic levels while others will surpass levels



judiciary inflation is important along with the level



asset purchases a part of a package of actions making monetary policy accommodative



does not see financial stability risk becoming an issue







The comments are not far off from earlier comments and support the general perspective from the Fed.