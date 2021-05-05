More headlines from Mester: Progress in labor market does not meet Fed's goals
The comments are not far off from earlier comments and support the general perspective from the Fed.
- progress in labor market does not meet Feds goals
- some labor market imbalances may be resolved as vaccinations increase and more schools open and some employers raise wages
- some labor market indicators will not return to pre-pandemic levels while others will surpass levels
- judiciary inflation is important along with the level
- asset purchases a part of a package of actions making monetary policy accommodative
- does not see financial stability risk becoming an issue