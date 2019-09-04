More Kaplan: Risks to forecast are to the downside
More from Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan (non-voter in 2019)
- risks to forecast are to the downside
- recent slowing due more to trade uncertainty and global weakness that monetary policy
- watching credit conditions, which are currently robust, and treasury curve
- its relevant that the Fed funds is above whole yield curve
- whole yield curve moving down has eased financial conditions
- Fed staying where it is, above the treasury yield curve, will create distortions, challenges
- downward move in the curve has been stimulated