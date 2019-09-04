More Kaplan: Risks to forecast are to the downside

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan (non-voter in 2019)

  • risks to forecast are to the downside
  • recent slowing due more to trade uncertainty and global weakness that monetary policy
  • watching credit conditions, which are currently robust, and treasury curve
  • its relevant that the Fed funds is above whole yield curve
  • whole yield curve moving down has eased financial conditions
  • Fed staying where it is, above the treasury yield curve, will create distortions, challenges
  • downward move in the curve has been stimulated

