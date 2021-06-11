More market murmuring of a Fed Jackson Hole tapering discussion

Remarks from ING, looking ahead to the late August central bank symposium at Jackson Hole:

We expect to hear clear hints at the Jackson Hole Conference that the Fed is now discussing the merits of QE tapering

this will be developed further at the September FOMC which is just four weeks later

at that point we suspect the Fed will indicate the market should be braced for a formal QE taper announcement

with outlined path forward at the December FOMC

ING comments reported by Reuters.








