More market murmuring of a Fed Jackson Hole tapering discussion
Remarks from ING, looking ahead to the late August central bank symposium at Jackson Hole:
- We expect to hear clear hints at the Jackson Hole Conference that the Fed is now discussing the merits of QE tapering
- this will be developed further at the September FOMC which is just four weeks later
- at that point we suspect the Fed will indicate the market should be braced for a formal QE taper announcement
- with outlined path forward at the December FOMC
Bolding above is mine. ING comments reported by Reuters.