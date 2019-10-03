More Mester in Q&A session: monetary policy is been more accommodative then in the past

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed;s Loretta Mester

More comments from Fed's Loretta Mester (Cleveland President).
  • US monetary policy has been more accommodative then in the past
  • at some point there are unintended policy consequences of running and economy too hot
  • running economy so hot is forcing firms to turn to automation more quickly
  • Fed does have to take financial stability concerns into account when setting monetary policy
  • nonfinancial debt, commercial real estate levels are currently of moderate concern
  • she is concerned some people are not aware politics does not affect monetary policy decisions
At the top of the hour, Feds Kaplan will also be speaking at a community forum in Houston. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose