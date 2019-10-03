More Mester in Q&A session: monetary policy is been more accommodative then in the past
Fed;s Loretta Mester
More comments from Fed's Loretta Mester (Cleveland President).
- US monetary policy has been more accommodative then in the past
- at some point there are unintended policy consequences of running and economy too hot
- running economy so hot is forcing firms to turn to automation more quickly
- Fed does have to take financial stability concerns into account when setting monetary policy
- nonfinancial debt, commercial real estate levels are currently of moderate concern
- she is concerned some people are not aware politics does not affect monetary policy decisions