More Mester in Q&A session: monetary policy is been more accommodative then in the past

More comments from Fed's Loretta Mester (Cleveland President).

US monetary policy has been more accommodative then in the past



at some point there are unintended policy consequences of running and economy too hot

running economy so hot is forcing firms to turn to automation more quickly

Fed does have to take financial stability concerns into account when setting monetary policy



nonfinancial debt, commercial real estate levels are currently of moderate concern



she is concerned some people are not aware politics does not affect monetary policy decisions



