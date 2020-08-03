More on Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda extending the Bank's support further

Yomiuri (Japanese media) report, headlines via Reuters:

Kuroda says if needed, may mull extending march 2021 deadline of steps to support corporate funding

Japan's economy gradually heading toward recovery, but downside risk is big given increase in covid-19 infections outside of Tokyo

Expanding loan scheme, cutting short-, long-term rate targets, ramping up ETF buying among options if BOJ were to ease further





