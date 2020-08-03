More on Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda extending the Bank's support further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Yomiuri (Japanese media) report, headlines via Reuters: 

  • Kuroda says if needed, may mull extending march 2021 deadline of steps to support corporate funding 
  • Japan's economy gradually heading toward recovery, but downside risk is big given increase in covid-19 infections outside of Tokyo
  • Expanding loan scheme, cutting short-, long-term rate targets, ramping up ETF buying among options if BOJ were to ease further  

Apart from Japan, Kuroda caught a glimpse of the economic situation in Melbourne, Australia 
