More on China's market rates unlikely to rise rapidly in short term
The headline on this crossed earlier, a commentary piece in China's state-run China Securities Journal.
Adding a little more now, via Reuters:
- China's market interest rates are unlikely to rise rapidly in the short term despite the recent sharp uptick in U.S. bond yields
- Chinese bonds have been "desensitized" to their U.S. counterpart, as economic cycles in the world's two largest economies diverged
- domestic rates have also already priced in the impact of macroeconomic policy changes
- two key policy rates - interest rates in open market operations and medium-term lending facility (MLF) - were stable with no signs of them being pushed up in the short term
- Expectations for inflation and the broad economy were stable