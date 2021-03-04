More on China's market rates unlikely to rise rapidly in short term

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The headline on this crossed earlier, a commentary piece in China's state-run China Securities Journal.

Adding a little more now, via Reuters:
  • China's market interest rates are unlikely to rise rapidly in the short term despite the recent sharp uptick in U.S. bond yields
  • Chinese bonds have been "desensitized" to their U.S. counterpart, as economic cycles in the world's two largest economies diverged
  • domestic rates have also already priced in the impact of macroeconomic policy changes
  • two key policy rates - interest rates in open market operations and medium-term lending facility (MLF) - were stable with no signs of them being pushed up in the short term
  • Expectations for inflation and the broad economy were stable





