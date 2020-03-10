More on RBNZ Gov Orr comments on unconventional monetary policy
Earlier remarks from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr are here:
More now (summary via Reuters) - bolding is mine
- says effective zero bound for rates is far from most likely outcome, can't be ruled out
- steps being considered include forward guidance, negative rates, rate swaps
- says could purchase domestic government bonds to lower rates, flatten yield curve
- says possible steps include purchase of foreign currency or assets to reduce the nzd exchange rate
- could provide collateralised long-term loans to banks to support policy
- says all tools would be more effective when combined with government measures
- says will need to account for international monetary and fiscal responses at next policy meeting
- says need to be considered and realistic as to how effective any potential change in rates will be in buffering the economy
- will continue using conventional policy until it is exhausted, i.e. when the OCR reaches zero
Note this:
The RBNZ meet on March 25 - if they are going to take account of monetary policy responses from other central banks then they will cut the cash rate. .