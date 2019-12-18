More on that PBOC rate cut (to the 14-day RR)

kept the 7-day rate unchanged at 2.50% The 7-day rate was lowered in November, the first cut to it in over 4 years. The move in the 14-day is the first reduction in over 3 years and comes after a series of nudges higher in the rate since February 2016. The 7-day rate was lowered in November, the first cut to it in over 4 years. The move in the 14-day is the first reduction in over 3 years and comes after a series of nudges higher in the rate since February 2016.





The rate cut comes in addition to the first injection of funds (200bn injected today) after 20 days of no open market operations from the PBOC.





On Friday coming (20 December) we get the monthly prime rate setting. Says Capital Economics on today's cut and what to watch on Friday: