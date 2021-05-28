More on the BOJ considering extension to its pandemic economic relief scheme

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Earlier headline on this is here: BOJ is considering a 6-month extension of its pandemic economic relief measures

Reuters have a recap up here:
  • Bank of Japan officials, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, have repeatedly said they will extend the pandemic-relief programme if needed to underpin a fragile recovery as the country struggles with a resurgence in infections.
  • The BOJ may decide on an extension as early as its rate review in June
Daiwa in Tokyo add, conveying June is perhaps too soon but there is a reason for it:
  • "Ideally, the BOJ would spend more time scrutinising whether some tweaks are needed in extending the steps in response to changes in how the pandemic is affecting corporate funding,
  • But if the BOJ wants to move quickly to show it's working hand in hand with the government to combat the pandemic, it will probably extend the steps in June"
