More on the BOJ considering extension to its pandemic economic relief scheme

Earlier headline on this is here: BOJ is considering a 6-month extension of its pandemic economic relief measures

Bank of Japan officials, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, have repeatedly said they will extend the pandemic-relief programme if needed to underpin a fragile recovery as the country struggles with a resurgence in infections.

The BOJ may decide on an extension as early as its rate review in June

Daiwa in Tokyo add, conveying June is perhaps too soon but there is a reason for it: