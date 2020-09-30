More on the Fed extending curbs on big bank buy backs, dividends through end of year
The main points were covered here earlier: The Fed has extended its limits on bank dividends and buybacks through Q4
Reuters have a recap up for those wanting a little more:
- restrictions apply to 34 banks
- banks cannot pay higher dividends than they did in the second quarter, and payments cannot exceed a firm's average net income over the last four quarters
- Large banks will face a second pandemic Fed stress test later this year