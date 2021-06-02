More on the Fed winding down its corp. bonds, ETF program ... a tip-toe towards taper

The Federal Reserve amassed a (relatively) small amount of corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds via an emergency-lending program set up to combat the pandemic economic impact.

It has announced it'll soon be selling them off, more here:

Federal Reserve says it plans to wind down its coronavirus pandemic Corporate Credit Facility The amounts, as I said above, are a relatively small part of Fed intervention, circa:

US$8.5b of ETFs

US$5n of bonds



I'm reading this as the Federal Reserve slinking ever so slightly towards taper (or at least talking about it!) and I'm sure not to be alone in this take.

