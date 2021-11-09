More on the Federal Reserve's semi-annual Financial Stability report

Earlier post with the headlines summary is here:

market participants are now telling the Federal Reserve that the Fed itself is now one of the biggest financial stability risks.

There are a myriad of risks ahead but as I've posted previously:

1. None of what is in the report is really new - its there sure but is a known risk

2. Markets seem numb to what are, when all is said and done, substantial risks.





When the you-know-what hits the fan there will be plenty of 'told you so's about the place, but they've been about for years now.







