More on the Federal Reserve's semi-annual Financial Stability report
- market participants are now telling the Federal Reserve that the Fed itself is now one of the biggest financial stability risks.
There are a myriad of risks ahead but as I've posted previously:
1. None of what is in the report is really new - its there sure but is a known risk
2. Markets seem numb to what are, when all is said and done, substantial risks.
When the you-know-what hits the fan there will be plenty of 'told you so's about the place, but they've been about for years now.