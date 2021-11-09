More on the Federal Reserve's semi-annual Financial Stability report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Earlier post with the headlines summary is here:

  • market participants are now telling the Federal Reserve that the Fed itself is now one of the biggest financial stability risks.
There are a myriad of risks ahead but as I've posted previously:
1. None of what is in the report is really new - its there sure but is a known risk
2. Markets seem numb to what are, when all is said and done, substantial risks.

When the you-know-what hits the fan there will be plenty of 'told you so's about the place, but they've been about for years now. 

Earlier post with the headlines summary is here:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose