More on the RBA minutes (Feb meeting) - hurdle to cut is higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia February policy meeting minutes  were out yesterday:

Earlier:
A quick snippet from RBZ overnight:
  • contained limited new news
  • key message remains largely unchanged - an easing bias is firmly intact but the hurdle to cut further has lifted amid a central bank that currently sees greater costs from further cuts than benefits
  • While we expect this risk/reward assessment to change as the year unfolds, the onus is on the data to weaken to shift this judgement


ForexLive
