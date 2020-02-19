More on the RBA minutes (Feb meeting) - hurdle to cut is higher
Reserve Bank of Australia February policy meeting minutes were out yesterday:
Earlier:
- Westpac on the RBA Feb meeting minutes, still calling an April rate cut but cautious on further RBA dithering
A quick snippet from RBZ overnight:
- contained limited new news
- key message remains largely unchanged - an easing bias is firmly intact but the hurdle to cut further has lifted amid a central bank that currently sees greater costs from further cuts than benefits
- While we expect this risk/reward assessment to change as the year unfolds, the onus is on the data to weaken to shift this judgement