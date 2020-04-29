More on the RBNZ moving to a negative cash rate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The NZD weakened during the Asia session yesterday on the forecast - Westpac expect the RBNZ will cut the cash rate to -0.5% late 2020

A couple of remarks about the place on this:
  • Capital Economics have previously forecast the RBNZ will move to -0.75%
BNZ, on the other hand,  
  • say they are "sceptical of the RBNZ taking the OCR into negative territory"
  • In any case, if the Bank were to go down that treacherous path, a more likely date would be sometime after Q1 2021


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose