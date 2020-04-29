More on the RBNZ moving to a negative cash rate

The NZD weakened during the Asia session yesterday on the forecast - Westpac expect the RBNZ will cut the cash rate to -0.5% late 2020

A couple of remarks about the place on this:

Capital Economics have previously forecast the RBNZ will move to -0.75%

BNZ, on the other hand,

say they are "sceptical of the RBNZ taking the OCR into negative territory"

In any case, if the Bank were to go down that treacherous path, a more likely date would be sometime after Q1 2021







