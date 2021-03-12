More on the rumour the BOJ will drop its 6tln yen ETF buy target

Earlier post is here:

The results of the Bank of Japan policy review will be announced on MArch 19. We've already had plenty of chit chat about widening the JGB yield target band. Now the ETF rumour.





There does seem to be some confusion about what dropping the target entails.





It

means

there

would

be

no

target.





The BOJ set an upper limit each year on ETF purchases of 12tln yen. Apparently, they might keep the upper limit but not set a target, as they have been doing.





This might drop a scare into the Japanese equity markets. But, again, rumour only, K?

Further, it might fuel concerns the BOJ is dialling back monetary stimulus.





Japan stockmarket Santa might be taking a step back?







