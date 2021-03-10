More on the Swiss National Bank CHF currency intervention
The headline is here from earlier: SNB vice- head says welcomes the recent CHF weakening
Reuters have a longer piece up on the comments from SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg speaking with Swiss newspaper Blick, worth checking out if you want a little more, link
Weekly CHF chart indicates the weakening Swissy has not been weakening too much:
This of course is against the USD but a broader view of the Swiss franc index is not all that different.