More on those comments from Lagarde warning of lower growth
Former head of the International Monetary Fund and soon to be President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde spoke in an interview Sunday evening US time
- ECB's Lagarde (on US-China trade war) - "it's certainly going to give a big haircut the global economy"
- "If you shave off, you know, almost a percentage point of growth that means less investment, less jobs, more unemployment, reduced growth. So of course it has an impact," urged policymakers to "please sit down like big men" and make a deal
