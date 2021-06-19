More on Westpac forecasting an RBA cash rate hike in early 2023

Justin had the headlines on this on Friday: We expect the RBA will begin it's tightening cycle in Q1 of 2023

By then, we expect that the conditions for that first rate increase around full employment and inflation will have been met while wages growth will be close to 3%.

You'll recall that the Reserve Bank of Australia have been repeating (over and over) that they expect the conditions for a first rate hike will not be met until 2024 at the earliest.





WPAC say Thursday's job report was significant:

a major 'game changer' f or policy

or policy underscores the strength of momentum in the economy

endorses the range of other measures pointing to a very strong labour market

The recovery is now clearly into a self-sustaining upswing and the need for emergency stimulus policies has eased significantly

WPAC projections for a rate hike cycle:

an increase of 15 basis points in Q123

to be followed by 25 basis points in Q223

and 25 basis points in Q423

That would restore the cash rate to 75 basis points by end 2023, in effect reversing the 'emergency' rate cuts seen in 2020

As a ps. ANZ shifted their forecast for an RBA rate hike to 2023 also, even earlier last week:

ANZ's latest call on RBA rate hikes - beginning in H2 2023 And, after the jobs report ANZ is considering moving their rate hike projection even sooner:

