More on "Yellen Says She Isn’t Predicting Higher Interest Rates"

Yellen was speaking at a WSJ event a little earlier:

For a bit of a recap the Wall Street Journal have a piece up n ow, link (may be gated)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen played down comments suggesting the Biden administration's spending plans might prompt the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates, saying "that's not something I'm predicting or recommending."

"I don't think there's going to be an inflationary problem, but if there is the Fed can be counted on to address it," she said Tuesday in an interview at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit.

Yellen put a cat amongst the pigeons earlier with in the US session with this: