More Rosengren: There is a great need to extend payroll protection program

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Joins other Fed officials

Boston Fed's Rosengren answers questions after his speech. He says:
  • There is a great need to extend payroll protection program
  • Main Street program has roughly 3 billion in the portal (but businesses are reluctant to use it)
  • Assumed no stimulus until early next year and latest forecast
  • Fiscal policy much more effective at times like this 
  • Fiscal policy can better target areas that have been hardest hit
  • It is tragic more fiscal policy not already been deployed
  • Does not expect wave of large bank failures, but worries many small, midsize banks may be at risk

