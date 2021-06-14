Morgan Stanley on the Fed FOMC meeting June 15 & 16 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Snippet / preview from MS on what they see coming from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week 


  • we expect especially notable near-term upward revisions to inflation projections
  • we think the most likely outcome for the dot plot will show an even split among the Committee (9 vs. 9) on rate hikes in 2023
  • Incoming US economic numbers have been overcoming necessary hurdles, and keeping the FOMC on track for its balance sheet discussions
  • FOMC to maintain its view that "labor demand remains robust, and labor supply will soon begin to catch up to it.
Also:
