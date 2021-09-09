Morgan Stanley quickie preview of the ECB meeting and where to for EUR

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

"We expect the September ECB meeting to maintain the current PEPP purchase pace. We then expect an active autumn debate on QE after PEPP, leading to PEPP wind up on schedule in return for a larger, more flexible APP"

"In FX, we remain bearish on EUR/USD into Q4 as a dovish ECB contrasting with a hawkish Fed pushes Eurozone-US real yield differentials lower"