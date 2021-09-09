Morgan Stanley quickie preview of the ECB meeting and where to for EUR

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Via eFX, a snippet from Morgan Stanely on the European Central Bank policy meeting Thursday 9 September 2021 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

  • "We expect the September ECB meeting to maintain the current PEPP purchase pace. We then expect an active autumn debate on QE after PEPP, leading to PEPP wind up on schedule in return for a larger, more flexible APP"
  • "In FX, we remain bearish on EUR/USD into Q4 as a dovish ECB contrasting with a hawkish Fed pushes Eurozone-US real yield differentials lower" 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose