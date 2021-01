Via a Morgan Stanley research note, a summary of the Australian dollar view:

Despite the warning on what the Reserve Bank of Australia may be thinking (see below) MS hold a 'neutral view' on the AUD, but hedge with a 'bearish skew'. Analysts citing:

AUD/USD is vulnerable to a short-term pullback

risks are rising that the RBA pushes back on AUD strength

and AUD/USD bullish sentiment is consensus