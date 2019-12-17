Most economists expect the next BOJ move to reduce stimulus (Reuters polling)

Not at this week's meeting though - the pull back to occur at earliest of 2021.

"There's a chance growth in overseas and Japanese economies could pick up next year," said Nobuyasu Atago, chief economist at Okasan Securities. "The yen is stable and stock prices are firm," which could allow the BOJ to hold off on expanding stimulus, he added.



The main points highlighted by the poll:

Bank of Japan's next move will be to pull back from easy monetary policy say 25 of 41 economists (vs 18 of 41 November poll)

Japan Q4 2019 annualised GDP -3.2%, Q1 2020 annualised GDP +0.9% (vs -2.5%, +0.6% in the November poll)

Japan FY2019 GDP growth forecast +0.9%, fy2020 +0.5% (vs +0.7%, +0.4% in November)

Japan FY2019 core CPI forecast +0.6%, FY2020 +0.6% (vs +0.7%, +0.6% in November poll)













