Most Japan firms plan to keep prices stable, some will raise them (few will cut prices) in H2

Findings from a Reuters survey of Japanese business, offering perhaps a tiny ray of hope to the BOJ's CPI target.

15% of firms were able to pass on raw materials costs to customers

46% would consider doing so

39% were unable to do so

And, for the second half of this year ahead:

just over half said they would keep prices of their main goods and services steady

45% expect to raise them,

3% plan to cut them

The Bank of Japan are meeting today and tomorrow. The Bank's statement and outlook report will be released at the conclusion of the meeting on Friday, likely sometime after 0230GMT.