TSLA head Elon Musk is still tweeting on crypto, this from earlier:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge and other crypto get a boost from a Musk tweet Musk adding to his earlier Doge tweet, riffing on the moon ... Musk adding to his earlier Doge tweet, riffing on the moon ...













As a ps., check out the link to my first post on Musk tweeting (link is above) ... BTC traders and miners are trying to get more respectable by showing some concern for the environment. Good for them but perhaps this is just window dressing. Dunno.