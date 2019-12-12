My favorite take on Lagarde's first press conference (and a video link)

Lagarde makes her debut at the bottom of the hour



"The uncomfortable truth is that President Lagarde has not revealed a single clue about any substantive changes to the setting of monetary conditions in the eurozone under her presidency. She may announce radical changes to the course Mario Draghi set, or she may not announce any changes at all."

Everyone else is pretending they know what Lagarde is all about in regards to monetary policy but we really don't know. Most expect her to be dovish but that's a poor hand to play with the ECB virtually tapped out.










