NAB expects another two interest rate cuts from the RBA by February 2020
National Australia Bank had previously forecast one cut
- The banks sees another cut after February, to 0.25% by mid-2020
- And even non-conventional monetary policy measures
Unless, that is, the government delivers "meaningful" fiscal stimulus
NAB:
- forecast of lower interest rates reflects increased downside risks to the domestic economy
- greater uncertainty about the world economy
- we continue to see the need for additional fiscal stimulus
RBA Gov Lowe