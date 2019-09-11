NAB expects another two interest rate cuts from the RBA by February 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

National Australia Bank had previously forecast one cut

  • The banks sees another cut after February, to 0.25% by mid-2020
  • And even  non-conventional monetary policy measures 
Unless, that is, the government delivers "meaningful" fiscal stimulus

NAB:
  • forecast of lower interest rates reflects increased downside risks to the domestic economy
  • greater uncertainty about the world economy
  • we continue to see the need for additional fiscal stimulus

RBA Gov Lowe
