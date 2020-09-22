NAB sees 'significant risk' of the RBA easing at its October monetary policy meeting
This comes after the more dovish message by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle, earlier in the dayThe firm says that they see a 'significant risk' of the RBA cutting its cash rate and 3-year bond yield target to 0.10% from the current 0.25%, adding that they expect further policy easing to be announced at either the October or November meetings.
The change in view follows the more dovish take by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle, earlier - which was rather dovish overall: