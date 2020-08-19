Need a catch up on the FOMC minutes (and why they shoved the US dollar (even more) up?)
The USD had been tracking along very well prior to the minutes buyt got an extra boost.
Adam has the run down on the minutes here ICYMI:
- The US dollar has further extended gains after the minutes. Some are pointing to the comments on yield-curve control. That's exactly what policymakers have been saying so that shouldn't come as a surprise but perhaps we're finally getting some kicking and screaming from the market.
Jay and his mates: