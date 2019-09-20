New York Fed announces a series of 14-day repos
The New York Fed announced a series of three 14-day reops starting on Tuesday. They will be for at least $30 billion. They will also continue overnight repos every day next week.
Results will be out at 8:30 am ET with minimum bid rates of 1.80%.
"After October 10, 2019, the Desk will conduct operations as necessary to help maintain the federal funds rate in the target range, the amounts and timing of which have not yet been determined," the announcement says.