New York Fed is looking at expanding access to a facility used to influence short-term interest rates
A report from the Wall Street Journal citing Lorie Logan, who manages the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's $7.7 trillion System Open Market Account holdings of securities and cash:
- The New York Fed is looking at expanding access to a facility used to influence short-term interest rates and implement monetary policy in a way that could bring smaller firms into the marketplace, an official at the bank said.
For the rates folks, here is the link for more