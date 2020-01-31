New York Fed Nowcast estimate for Q1 GDP falls to 1.55% from 1.67% last week

Comes after 2.1% growth (advanced) in 4th quarter

Now that the 1st estimate for the 4Q GDP is behind us at 2.1% (the NY Fed forecasted 1.2%), the focus for the GDP models is not on Q1.





The Atlanta Fed forecasted 2.7% earlier today in their first go at guesstimating growth. The NY Fed's model has been chugging along for a few weeks now. Last week they estimated 1st quarter growth at 1.67%. This week they see growth at 1.55%.





The big negative for the week came from manufacturing inventories in the durable goods report which attracted -0.16%. The biggest gainer she came from PCE chain price index and PCE less food and energy which each added 0.03%. Below is the table of the plus or minus contributors for the current week.









