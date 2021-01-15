New York Fed Nowcast GDP tracker for fourth-quarter rises to 2.5% from 2.22%

Gains from capacity utilization and industrial production





Below is the trend (which has been moving to the downside since the estimates started at the end of August), and the contributors/contractors from this week's numbers.





The NY Fed nowcast GDP tracker for the 4th quarter rose to 2.5% from 2.22% last week. This despite weaker retail sales reported today. The better-than-expected capacity utilization industrial production data today were both big catalyst for the move higher.